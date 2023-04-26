LAPD

Ex-LAPD Officer Released With No Charges After Arrest on Suspicion of Child Sex Assault

Former officer resigned last week after he was accused of the sexual assault of a child under 14; court records showed he was released for a lack of evidence

By Eric Leonard

Court and jail records show a former LAPD officer arrested last week on suspicion of raping a child under 14 years old was released from jail after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

An LAPD statement April 20 said Diego Jose Miranda Lopez immediately resigned from the department when confronted by detectives.

Multiple law enforcement sources told the I-Team the sexual assault alleged occurred prior to Miranda Lopez being hired by LAPD, and said the allegation surfaced after the victim underwent counseling or therapy.

At the time of the arrest Miranda Lopez was a probationary officer, meaning he had successfully completed the police academy but had not yet finished field training.

The LA County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday the case was a juvenile matter, although the LAPD and jail records listed Miranda Lopez as 23 years old.

A DA's spokesperson said the case was, "returned to law enforcement for further investigation."

Employment records showed Miranda Lopez was hired by LAPD in 2022.

Efforts to reach Miranda Lopez have been unsuccessful.

