Detectives have arrested 4 men in connection with the murder of a security guard -- who was shot to death during a botched robbery of an underground casino in North Hollywood.

2 of the men were charged with murder, for allegedly shooting to death guard Anthony Rivas with assault rifles, authorities said.

Matthew S. Riley, 29, and Rudy J. Madrid, 26, were expected to make an initial appearance in LA Superior Court in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon. Police said both were gang members.

The 2 other men arrested, Steven H. Dunkel, 23, and Michael J. Blankenship, 52, were booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rivas, 32, was killed May 31 inside a hookah lounge in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Blvd. when two men wearing ski masks and armed with rifles entered the business to commit a robbery, police said.

Rivas was shot multiple times when he drew his handgun and died at the scene.

The LAPD said the business on Cahuenga was being used as an underground casino, and the customers and workers fled after hearing the gunfire.

The masked robbers escaped through a back door without taking any money.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives said a key break in the case happened when LAPD officers assigned to the gang unit at the North Hollywood Division recognized the getaway car, a silver Dodge Challenger, that had been recorded on security video.

The car led investigators first to Riley, then, through a variety of investigative techniques, to the other alleged participants, Det. Gabe Bucknell told NBC4's I-Team.

"Even though the gunman were masked, they were tall and skinny," Bucknell said, which matched the descriptions of Riley and Madrid.

He said the group has probably been involved in robberies of other illegal gambling operations, and police shared their photos with the hope witnesses or victims of other holdups would come forward.

Photos of the men arrested were released by LAPD detectives.

Court records showed Riley was out on bail in another robbery case when the murder happened.

Rivas was the father of an 18-month-old boy, and worked as a guard at a number of different businesses, accoridng to his wife Crystal Najar.

She said he was well liked and widely known by his nickname, "Barry White," for his imposing size and resemblance to the singer.

"My husband was very hard working," she said. "He won't be able to see his son take his first steps."

Anyone with information about Anthony Rivas' murder or other robberies that could be linked to the group was asked to call Det. Bucknell at 818-374-1928.