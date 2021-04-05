INVESTIGATIVE

Private Texts From Embattled School Officials Reveal Racy Jokes, Awkward Moments

Internal text messages and emails obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit reveal school board members with the now infamous Oakley Union Elementary School District continued to privately poke fun at their profanity-laced comments just hours after publicly apologizing for them

By Bigad Shaban

NBC Universal, Inc.

In group text messages, newly obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, board members with the Oakley Union Elementary School District lamented their scandal and encouraged one another to "suck it up and move on."

NBC Bay Area
In a private text message exchange, obtained by the Investigative Unit, board members with the Oakley Union Elementary School District debate just how "bad" their circumstances are in the midst of the erupting scandal.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

'Quick Three-Way'

At one point, when discussing how best to overcome the scandal, the conversation turned racy with board members joking about their conversations being a “quick three-way.”

NBC Bay Area
Private text messages, obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, reveal that Oakley Union Elementary School Board Members joked about having a "quick three-way" while discussing how to move past the district's growing scandal.

All Four School Board Members Resigned in February

Board of Trustees members Lisa Brizendine, Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito, and Richie Masadas all resigned in February after making disparaging comments towards parents during what they thought was a private meeting.  Unbeknownst to the board, their discussion was actually being streamed live, online to the public. 

NBC Bay Area
In private text message exchanges, obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, board members with the Oakley Union Elementary School District debate just how "bad" their circumstances are in the midst of the erupting scandal.

Private Texts Reveal Infighting

National Investigations

investigations Mar 29

Murder Suspect Released From LA Jail by Mistake Recaptured

California Mar 24

Family of Black Teen Falsely Accused of Stealing California Woman's Cellphone Files Lawsuit

In private text messages, just before officially resigning, school board members called the mounting criticism against them “ridiculous” and vowed that the public would soon wish they were still in office. The school officials also used their text message chains to share profanity-laced memes which made light of the very comments the board members publicly apologized over. One meme, shared by Kim Beede, appeared to target the profanity Beede herself used back in February when and her fellow board members used disparaging language to criticize parents who have been highly critical of the district and its Covid-19 response. "B*t**. If you're going to call me out, I'm going to f*** you up," she said back on Feb. 17.

In the meme she shared via text message with her fellow board members, a Forest Gump-looking cartoon sits on a bench underneath text that reads, "My mama always said, 'People who tell you b*t*h, I'm gonna f*** you up are never really the ones who do," the meme stated.

School Board member Kim Beede shared this meme with her fellow board members after she and others were caught on camera disparaging parents.

The internal correspondence also reveals in-fighting between the now former board members and Superintendent Greg Hetrick over how the district rolled out its public apology and the now infamous board-wide resignations. 

Then Board President Lisa Brizendine texted the superintendent after her resignation to criticize his handling of the public relations crisis. She expressed frustration that her name was left off a public apology statement released by the district, even though her three fellow board members were included.

“Super disappointed that you did not include me,” she texted him.  “Another crushing blow.”

Hetrick then apologized via text message.

“That was their statement. I saw you put one out yesterday,” he wrote.  “There is no intent in any of this Lisa. I am dying over here.”

Then School Board President Lisa Brizendine texted Superintendent Greg Hetrick that his handling of the crisis was a "crushing blow."

In response to an NBC Bay Area public records request, the Oakley Union Elementary School District provided the Investigative Unit with a 225-page document filled with internal correspondence between board members and the superintendent.  While the request asked for text messages and emails, the district only provided two email messages for the entire board. 

The Investigative Unit contacted the superintendent for comment but did not hear back.

NBC Bay Area also attempted to contact the district's four former board members but was unsuccessful.

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVEOakley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us