Feds take action against suspected tourist burglars in Southern California

Federal authorities in Los Angeles were expected to announce Wednesday arrests and prosecutions of foreign nationals suspected of taking part in so-called 'tourist burglary' rings, in which organized groups of thieves visit the United States on easy-to-get tourist visas and break into homes, law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team.

The scope of the arrests was not immediately available. The 10:30 a.m. news conference will include U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada and other members of law enforcement.

These types of tourist burglary rings are suspected in a series of recent home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles, other law enforcement officials have said, based on specific tactics used by the thieves and other evidence.

Earlier this year the LAPD announced it was forming a South American Theft Group task force to focus on these groups and the methods they use to resell stolen goods.

Local law enforcement agencies have complained for years that the easy availability of tourist visas in certain countries in Central and South America was being abused by organized criminal groups, and urged federal lawmakers to restrict visits or require criminal background checks before issuing the visas.

Crime data published by the LAPD shows there's been a steady increase in residential burglaries in LA in recent years, although the number of break-ins is still lower than the residential burglary rates in the mid-2010s.