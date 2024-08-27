West LA

Uptick in home burglaries prompts LAPD to issue alert in West LA

The skilled thieves are believed to be using WiFi jammers to disable home cameras.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert Monday in response to a rash of burglaries in West Los Angeles.

The alert is for the communities of Brentwood, Beverly Glen, Beverlywood, Bel Air, Cheviot Hills and Pacific Palisades.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Organized crews of two to four men are suspected by detectives of committing burglaries in the areas under the community alert. The suspects are using outdoor furniture or drain pipes to enter through the second story of homes in the area, detectives from the LAPD's West Los Angeles Area Crime & Community Intelligence Center told the Santa Monica Mirror.

Additionally, the burglars are disabling home cameras with WiFi jammers. They are also using radios to communicate during break-ins.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Brentwood Homeowners Association and Community Association will meet over Zoom on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the burglaries.

This article tagged under:

West LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us