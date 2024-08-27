Uptick in home burglaries prompts LAPD to issue alert in West LA

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert Monday in response to a rash of burglaries in West Los Angeles.

The alert is for the communities of Brentwood, Beverly Glen, Beverlywood, Bel Air, Cheviot Hills and Pacific Palisades.

Organized crews of two to four men are suspected by detectives of committing burglaries in the areas under the community alert. The suspects are using outdoor furniture or drain pipes to enter through the second story of homes in the area, detectives from the LAPD's West Los Angeles Area Crime & Community Intelligence Center told the Santa Monica Mirror.

Additionally, the burglars are disabling home cameras with WiFi jammers. They are also using radios to communicate during break-ins.

The Brentwood Homeowners Association and Community Association will meet over Zoom on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the burglaries.