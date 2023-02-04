Lottery

Why Are Lottery Jackpots Now So Big?

The I-Team wanted to find out why there seems to be so many huge jackpots now taking place

By Lolita Lopez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another jackpot is at stake this week, with the Powerball climbing to $700 million for Saturday’s drawing.

It comes just a month after a Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 billion was sold in Maine. And back in November, a Powerball ticket worth more than $2 billion was sold in Altadena.

The I-Team wanted to find out why there seems to be so many huge jackpots now taking place.

“So there's a couple of reasons that we think are fueling higher jackpots more often,” said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“In 2015 and 2017 respectively, both the multi state games that everybody knows—Powerball and Mega Millions—changed what we call the matrix, which is the number of numbers a player has to choose from.”

Lottery Feb 1

I-Team Discovers Where Lottery Money Goes

Powerball Jan 31

Powerball Ticket Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold in Fontana

She says there are now 69 white Powerball numbers to choose from—up from 59. There’s also a different number of red balls.

“So when they changed the matrix, it changed the odds of the game. And that was by design to fuel more jackpots,” Becker told the I-Team.

More numbers to choose from also means its harder to win the Powerball jackpot. The odds of winner are now 1 in 292 million.

Becker also points to higher jackpots attracting more players, who buy more tickets. And more tickets sold means the jackpots climb higher and higher.

In addition, Powerball tickets now cost $2 each now, which has added to the total prize money for each drawing.

This article tagged under:

LotteryPowerball
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us