After 65 Years, San Pedro Fish Market is Closing and Looking for New Location

After more than 65 years in one of the corners of the port of Los Angeles, the popular San Pedro Fish Market will close its doors at the beginning of March 2023.

According to its owners, the lease expires on March 3. However, the market will temporarily move to another location while the owners find a permanent location.

“San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro,” the market said in a post on their Facebook page.

The closure of the market is part of an entertainment complex in the area titled “West Harbor,” scheduled for completion in 2024.

“We intend to maintain a home in San Pedro and are encouraged and thankful to be working directly with West Harbor on a plan for us to quickly resume operations in a temporary location," the page reads.

The market also has locations in Wilmington and Long Beach, those locations will not be affected by the closure.

The San Pedro Fish Market, located at 1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, was founded in 1956 and offers a selection of fresh seafood.