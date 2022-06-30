Los Angeles is home to many farmers markets, from Brentwood and Mar Vista to Hollywood and Silver Lake.

Spend one of your mornings at an outdoor market, gathering all your week-long grocery needs, fresh from the source and reasonably priced. Be sure to arrive early to score seasonal fruits and vegetables and hormone-free animal products from local vendors.

Another plus – many of these markets accept EBT benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.

Below is a list of some local markets worth checking out next time your groceries are running low.

Atwater Village Farmers Market

Where : 3528 Larga Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039

: 3528 Larga Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 When : Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Good to know : Features performances from local musicians

: Features performances from local musicians More information here.

Brentwood Farmers Market

Central Avenue Farmers Market

Crenshaw Farmers Market

East LA Farmers Market

Echo Park Farmers Market

Where : 1146 Logan St., Los Angeles, CA 90026

: 1146 Logan St., Los Angeles, CA 90026 When : Open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: Open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information here.

FIGat7th Farmers Market

Historic Downtown Farmers Market

Where : 5th Street @, S Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

: 5th Street @, S Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 When : Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Good to know : Right by The Last Bookstore

: Right by The Last Bookstore More information here.

Hollywood Farmers Market

Where : 1600 Ivar Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028

: 1600 Ivar Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 When : Open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good to know : Just a four minute walk from Hollywood Walk of Fame

: Just a four minute walk from Hollywood Walk of Fame More information here.

Larchmont Village Farmers Market

Where : 209 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004

: 209 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004 When : Open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. & Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. & Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

LA River Farmers Market

Where : 1245 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

: 1245 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 When : Open Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: Open Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Good to know : Located in LA State Historic Park

: Located in LA State Historic Park More information here.

Leimert Park Village Farmers Market

Where : 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

: 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 When : Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Good to know : Also known as African Marketplace & Drum Circle

: Also known as African Marketplace & Drum Circle More information here.

Lincoln Heights Farmers Market

Where : 2800 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031

: 2800 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031 When : Open Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Open Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information here.

Mar Vista Farmers Market

Where : 12198 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066

: 12198 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066 When : Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

Melrose Place Farmers Market

Where : 8400 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069

: 8400 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069 When : Open Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Open Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

Pershing Square Farmers Market

Where : 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

: 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 When : Open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

Silver Lake Farmers Market

Where : 3700 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

: 3700 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 When : Open Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

: Open Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More information here.

The Original Farmers Market