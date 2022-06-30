Los Angeles is home to many farmers markets, from Brentwood and Mar Vista to Hollywood and Silver Lake.
Spend one of your mornings at an outdoor market, gathering all your week-long grocery needs, fresh from the source and reasonably priced. Be sure to arrive early to score seasonal fruits and vegetables and hormone-free animal products from local vendors.
Another plus – many of these markets accept EBT benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.
Below is a list of some local markets worth checking out next time your groceries are running low.
Atwater Village Farmers Market
- Where: 3528 Larga Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039
- When: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Good to know: Features performances from local musicians
Brentwood Farmers Market
- Where: 741 S Gretna Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
- When: Open Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Central Avenue Farmers Market
- Where: 4301 S Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
- When: Open Thursdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crenshaw Farmers Market
- Where: 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008
- When: Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East LA Farmers Market
- Where: 4801 E 3rd St., East Los Angeles, CA 90022
- When: Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Echo Park Farmers Market
- Where: 1146 Logan St., Los Angeles, CA 90026
- When: Open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FIGat7th Farmers Market
- Where: 735 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017
- When: Open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Historic Downtown Farmers Market
- Where: 5th Street @, S Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013
- When: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Good to know: Right by The Last Bookstore
Hollywood Farmers Market
- Where: 1600 Ivar Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028
- When: Open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Good to know: Just a four minute walk from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Larchmont Village Farmers Market
- Where: 209 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004
- When: Open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. & Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LA River Farmers Market
- Where: 1245 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
- When: Open Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Good to know: Located in LA State Historic Park
Leimert Park Village Farmers Market
- Where: 4395 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008
- When: Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Good to know: Also known as African Marketplace & Drum Circle
Lincoln Heights Farmers Market
- Where: 2800 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
- When: Open Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mar Vista Farmers Market
- Where: 12198 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066
- When: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Melrose Place Farmers Market
- Where: 8400 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069
- When: Open Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pershing Square Farmers Market
- Where: 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013
- When: Open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Silver Lake Farmers Market
- Where: 3700 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
- When: Open Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Original Farmers Market
- Where: 6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90036
- When: Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
