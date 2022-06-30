Los Angeles

Add These LA Farmers Markets to Your Summer Bucket List

Looking for fun things to do this summer? Try out one of these outdoor markets next time your groceries are running low.

By Danielle Smith

Los Angeles is home to many farmers markets, from Brentwood and Mar Vista to Hollywood and Silver Lake.

Spend one of your mornings at an outdoor market, gathering all your week-long grocery needs, fresh from the source and reasonably priced. Be sure to arrive early to score seasonal fruits and vegetables and hormone-free animal products from local vendors.

Another plus – many of these markets accept EBT benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.

Below is a list of some local markets worth checking out next time your groceries are running low.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atwater Village Farmers Market

Brentwood Farmers Market

Central Avenue Farmers Market

Crenshaw Farmers Market

East LA Farmers Market

Echo Park Farmers Market

FIGat7th Farmers Market

Historic Downtown Farmers Market

Hollywood Farmers Market

Larchmont Village Farmers Market

LA River Farmers Market

Leimert Park Village Farmers Market

Lincoln Heights Farmers Market

Mar Vista Farmers Market

Melrose Place Farmers Market

Pershing Square Farmers Market

Silver Lake Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesthings to doFarmers MarketSummer Activities
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us