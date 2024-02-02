Biden

Biden is coming to SoCal this weekend. Here's what you need to know

The latest presidential visit is set to happen a couple of days before the Democratic presidential primary in the state of Nevada.

President Joe Biden waves as he stands at the top of the steps of Air Force One
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden will be returning to Southern California for a short visit this weekend, the White House announced.

He is set to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon. As part of the trip, he's also expected do visit Las Vegas ahead of Nevada's Democratic presidential primary next Tuesday.

The president is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon.

During this visit, a Presidential Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in place for the Los Angeles region as well as in Ventura County this weekend.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Biden
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us