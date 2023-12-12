Charges filed on man who attacked Jewish couple on their way to synagogue

LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on the man who assaulted a Jewish couple on their way to a synagogue in Beverly Hills.

Harris Jay Silagi is charged with one count of attempted second-degree robbery, one count of elder or dependent adult abuse, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. The 44-year-old also faces special allegations of committing a hate crime.

The prosecution recommended Silagi be held on $1,310,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Silagi will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The couple, who asked to only be identified as Raphy and Rebecca, was attacked while taking their stroll near the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard when the man ran up behind the couple in a robbery attempt.

"All of a sudden, I see the guy hitting my husband with the belt and screaming, 'Give me your earrings, Jew,'" an emotional Rebecca recalls.

Unable to let the attack go, the couple bravely chased after the assailant. That's when a police officer noticed the commotion and called for backup. They were able to arrest Silagi moments after.

Raphy had to get four staples on his head to seal up a wound from the attack.

“I was enraged, not because of the thing, but because I was hit as a Jew," Raphy said.

The attack comes as the Anti-Defamation League released new data showing anti-Semitic incidents like this have reached historic levels. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Dec. 11, 2023.

Gascón also announced the charges of a separate case involving a man who allegedly vandalized a synagogue in Burbank and a business with antisemitic graffiti. Klinton Allister Dion, 32, was charged with 12 felony counts, including hate crime allegations.

“Such acts of antisemitism have no place in our community, and we continue to be committed to ensuring justice prevails and holding the defendant accountable. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who continue to be targeted for their faith," said Gascon.