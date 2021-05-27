South LA

CHP Pursuit Throughout South LA Ends With Two Men in Custody

The driver led police to South Los Angeles, where the vehicle briefly stopped in the area of Manchester and Central avenues to let out a passenger.

By City News Service

Two men were taken into custody Thursday in the South Gate area after leading authorities on a pursuit that lasted at least 90 minutes.

California Highway Patrol units began pursuing a red Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV in the Bell Gardens area, according to reports.

It was not immediately known what prompted the pursuit.

It was not immediately known if the person was taken into custody.

The Honda eventually made its way into South Los Angeles traveling on surface streets, clipping a red sedan at about 5:35 p.m. while driving northbound on Broadway.

The driver drove into a parking lot in the South Gate area at about 6:05 p.m. A CHP SUV attempted to block the Honda in the lot, but the driver was able to slip by.

A few moments later, CHP units performed a successful PIT maneuver against the Honda, stopping it in the area of Seville Avenue and California Street.

The two men remaining in the vehicle surrendered to police without further incident.

