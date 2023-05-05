Furniture Warehouse Fire Burns for More Than 6 Hours in Commerce

Fire crews battled flames for more than six hours Friday at a furniture warehouse in Commerce.

The LA County Fire Department received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about a single-story building in flames. A plume of black smoke could be seen for miles rising from the building in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street, east of the 5 Freeway.

3RD ALARM COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE | FS 50 | 6501 Flotilla St #commerce | At approx. 3:30a.m. #LACoFD arrived on scene of a single story building with heavy smoke and fire through the roof. Units are currently in defensive mode#SAYBROOKIC pic.twitter.com/pn6kylkJz1 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 5, 2023

The building was identified by firefighters as a furniture distribution business.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"It burned hot and heavy, and it took a while to get close to knockdown," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher, of the LA County Fire Department, at about mid-morning. "And, you can tell by the smoke right now, we’re almost there.

"Any time you’re dealing with those type of combustibles, they’re just hot and they’re stubborn."

Firefighters contained flames to the single property. They continued to put out flames at 10 a.m.

The fire was extinguished about 12 hours later at around 3:29 p.m., according to LAFD.

There are no reports of any injuries. Details about how the fire started were not available.