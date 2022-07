A customer was shot in the head at a 7-Eleven in Riverside and is now in grave condition, police said Monday.

Riverside police received a call around 1:50 a.m. regarding a robbery at the 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue at the corner of Norwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the customer who was shot.

The shooter ran from the scene before Riverside officers arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police currently do not have a description of the shooter. It is also unclear if any other customers were involved.