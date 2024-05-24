Pasadena

Drowning deaths on the rise after decades of decline, CDC says

Over 4,500 people in the U.S. died due to drowning each year from 2020 to 2022, 500 more than in 2019.

By Bailey Miller

As warmer weather approaches Southern California and people head for the pools, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shared measures to avoid tragedy in the water.

According to the CDC, drownings are on the rise across the country following decades of decline. Over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020 to 2022, 500 more than in 2019.

May is Water Safety Month in Pasadena and the city says its mission is to prevent drownings for all ages.

"They are important at all ages, anyone is at risk of injury in the water so that first offense of learning to swim puts you in the best shape for being in the water," said Jennifer Cobey with Pasadena Parks and Recreation. "Taking these proactive steps can put you in the best shape being aware for yourself and recognizing the sign in others.

Drowning is the #1 cause of death in ages 1 to 4, according to the CDC. In Pasadena, 39% of people who have died by drowning were over the age of 60 in the last 16 years, and 11% were children.

The CDC says making swimming lessons more accessible can save hundreds of lives.

Resources like the ones offered year-round at Pasadena recreation centers give people an opportunity to learn about preventive measures and safety around bodies of water.

"We want people to have those tools to avoid situations of risk of drowning injuries," said Cobey

