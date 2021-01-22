Capitol Riot

FAA Employee Who Claimed ‘World War 3' Would Occur on Jan. 6 Charged in US Capitol Riot

A source told the FBI he has been showing signs of behavioral changes over the last few months.

By Staff

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

An FAA employee who claimed "World War 3" would occur on Jan. 6 has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin Strong, an FAA employee in San Bernardino County, was under investigation prior to the Capitol attack, according to a newly unsealed affidavit.

A source told the FBI that Strong had exhibited signs of behavioral changes over the last few months, such as stockpiling items and tellings others to get ready for martial law, rioting and protesting.

News

Top news of the day

Riverside County 1 hour ago

Riverside County Unveils New Portal for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

LA History 1 hour ago

Neutra Reunion House Recommended To Be Historic-Cultural Monument

He also allegedly sent messages to someone claiming "World War 3" would occur on Jan. 6, and that the military was coming in and getting involved.

The witness also told investigators they believed Strong had been influenced by QAnon.

Strong surrendered to court Friday and made an initial appearance before a judge. Bond was set at $50,000, but he remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us