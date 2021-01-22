FAA Employee Who Claimed ‘World War 3' Would Occur on Jan. 6 Charged in US Capitol Riot

An FAA employee who claimed "World War 3" would occur on Jan. 6 has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin Strong, an FAA employee in San Bernardino County, was under investigation prior to the Capitol attack, according to a newly unsealed affidavit.

A source told the FBI that Strong had exhibited signs of behavioral changes over the last few months, such as stockpiling items and tellings others to get ready for martial law, rioting and protesting.

He also allegedly sent messages to someone claiming "World War 3" would occur on Jan. 6, and that the military was coming in and getting involved.

The witness also told investigators they believed Strong had been influenced by QAnon.

Strong surrendered to court Friday and made an initial appearance before a judge. Bond was set at $50,000, but he remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.