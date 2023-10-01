Family member arrested in Ontario triple shooting

A man was arrested following a monthslong search in connection with the January deadly shooting of three of his family members, the Upland Police Department announced Sunday.

Pete Renteria, 29, was arrested in connection with a triple shooting that occurred at a home on the 4800 block of Ramona Place. The bodies of 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez and 43-year-old David Renteria were discovered Jan. 31 inside the home.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. A possible motive for the homicides was not revealed.

Neighbors told NBC4 at the time of the shooting that law enforcement had gone to the home multiple times in the past.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Renteria had a prior warrant for his arrest and had been on the lam since the shootings. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police did not share details on how they arrested Renteria or learned of his whereabouts.