Woman Charged With Killing Boyfriend in Mission Viejo

A 41-year-old Mission Viejo woman was charged Monday with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend.

Georgette Maggie Del Rio was charged with one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Del Rio, who was being held on $1 million bail, was accused of killing 40-year-old William Clemens, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton.

Deputies were called about 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 21000 block of Calabaza, where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds in the backyard, Hylton said.

Clemens was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Hylton said.

Del Rio was arrested at the scene, Hylton said.

The couple lived together with others in the house, who called deputies about the stabbing, Hylton said.