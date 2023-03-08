Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside LA County Social Services Building in Historic South Central

Fire crews extinguished heavy fire near downtown Los Angeles after flames were reported on the top floor of a six-story building owned by the Los Angeles County.

The fire was first reported before 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of S. Grand Avenue. An orange glow could be seen through building top floor windows.

One-hundred sixty LAFD firefighters battled the blaze at the pre-1960 concrete structure, which houses administrative offices for several agencies, including the Department of Public Health.

The fire department declared a knockdown at around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.