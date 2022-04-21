Meteor Shower

Get Ready the Lyrid Meteor Shower is Coming, Here's How to Watch It

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is coming and you won't want to miss it. Here is how you can see the shower and other helpful tips.

By Chelsea Hylton

All Space Considered at Griffith Observatory

Every year during the month of April the Lyrid Meteor Shower can be seen in the night skies.

The peak of the shower will be visible between the evening April 21st and the morning of April 22nd and can be seen best with darker skies and no Moon.

The Lyrid's are named after the constellation of Lyra the Harp. It will be a medium-strength shower but will be difficult to see with the gibbous Moon in the sky.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Best time to catch the shower?

The best time to catch the Lyrid Meteor Shower is the dark and early morning on April 22nd.

Tips for watching the shower?

Local

Metro 7 hours ago

LAPD Looking for Man in Stabbing and Robbery at Metro Station

tioni theus Apr 19

County Increases Reward for Information Leading to Killer of 16-Year-Old Tioni Theus

Make sure it is very dark outside, perforable with clear and darker skies.

The use of binoculars or a telescope can also be very useful in seeing the shower.

A high place like the Griffith Observatory or another location that is not blocked by buildings, lights, or billboards can also help.

This article tagged under:

Meteor ShowerGriffith Observatory
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us