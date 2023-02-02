Grammys to Include a Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop

Sunday's Grammy Awards will feature an all-star celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

LL Cool J will introduce the segment and also perform during the tribute, which will be produced and arranged by Questlove, with music provided by The Roots and narrated by Black Thought.

Performing during the segment will be Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

"Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I'm so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the

beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music."

The tribute adds to the extensive list of musicians set to perform during the 65th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena Sunday night.

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Harry Styles and Sam Smith are among those set to perform.

Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor Christine McVie with a performance of "Songbird."

Meanwhile, Maverick City Music and Quavo will team up on a performance of "Without You" in tribute to rapper Takeoff.

Among those scheduled to serve as presenters during the ceremony are first lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

Trevor Noah will host the Grammy telecast, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, airing on CBS.

It's Noah's third year in a row hosting the event.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, during which the bulk of the awards are distributed, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Microsoft Theater.