Simi Valley

Home from iconic horror movie ‘Poltergeist' up for sale in Simi Valley

This is the first time the property has hit the market in over 45 years.

By Missael Soto

Zillow

It's here.

The Simi Valley home from the iconic American horror film "Poltergeist" hit the market for the first time in 45 years.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 2,373-square-foot home was a focal point in the legendary 1982 film directed by Tobe Hooper and written by Steven Spielberg.

Located at 4267 Roxbury Street, the home features a jacuzzi, pool and an almost 16,000-square-foot lot, according to the listing on Zillow.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is listed for $1,174,999.00, a price that is sure to scare some away.

"This home is well-loved by its original owners and is ready to welcome a new family without the ghostly antics," said Lauren Murdock with Equity Union, the Real Estate agency that listed the home.

"Poltergeist," features the Freelings, a suburban family who are terrorized by supernatural beings at their suburban home. Starring JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson and Heather O'Rourke

This article tagged under:

Simi Valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us