The Inglewood Forum Just Got a New Name

The "Fabulous Forum" is getting a new name.

Passersby in Inglewood Thursday saw a new sign being raised outside the venue, proclaiming it the "Kia Forum," thanks to a naming-rights deal between the auto maker and venue owner Steve Ballmer.

No details of the deal -- first reported by the digital news site Sportico -- have been released by the Forum about terms of the agreement. A news conference is scheduled at the Forum on Monday morning.

Ballmer purchased the Forum two years ago, ostensibly to resolve a legal battle launched by previous owner Madison Square Garden Co. over Ballmer's plans to build a new arena for the Los Angeles Clippers just blocks away. MSG officials claimed the project violated its agreements with the city of Inglewood by placing a competing venue in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is not the first change that the Forum has seen in recent years. The iconic venue was painted red changing its blue appearance.

The Forum, once home to the Lakers and Kings, is now primarily a music venue.