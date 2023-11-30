‘It's a blessing.' New art celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe

Artist Lalo Garcia's newest artwork titled 'Protector of Migrants' is part of a new exhibit in downtown LA celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The month-long exhibit inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels starts on Dec. 3, just in time for the annual 'Las Mañanitas' celebration on Dec.12.

Among the details in the piece is a four-petal flower which Garcia says is a symbol of life for the Aztecs and found on the virgin’s original clothing. Monarchs are also found at the center of the artwork. "Here we see our lady protecting the butterfly which is the symbol of migration," said Garcia.

Garcia’s artwork can be seen all over SoCal, including a piece right outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels which he was commissioned to create in 1988.

He says his inspiration is his passion for 'La Guadalupana' as known to many.

"As a child, I think the faith and devotion I have to our lady definitely comes from my mom, who until her passing would pray the rosary every day at 5 p.m.," said Garcia

There are six pieces that deal with the story of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Juan Diego. Each piece has faceless features and only a line for the nose to allow personal interpretation, according to the artist.

This is another milestone in Garcia's career that he hopes will motivate others especially the younger generations to help each other.

"It’s a blessing. What else can an artist ask for," said Garcia. "For me to have this in the cathedral and living in a city of immigrants means hopefully they will connect with themselves and feel represented in this big feast that we will have on the 12th."