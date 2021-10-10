Los Angeles

LAPD And LAFD Employees Suffer Contamination From A Suspect

The type of hazardous material was not immediately determined.

By City News Service

A Los Angeles police officer and Los Angeles firefighter suddenly became ill Sunday after coming into contact with a male suspect in the custody of a security officer at a downtown pharmacy.

The apparent contamination happened at a pharmacy at 617 W. Seventh St. around 4:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The officer and firefighter were taken with the suspect to a hospital and reported in fair condition, Humphrey said. They all received decontamination showers.

The LAFD's hazardous material squad was directed to an area outside the hospital where they were taken, he said. 

The type of hazardous material was not immediately determined, he said.

