LA Pumps Brakes on Relaxed Parking Enforcement, So Move Your Cars

Beginning Nov. 2, LADOT will begin an early-reward discount program to take $20 off citations for payments made within 48 hours of the ticket.

By City News Service

City officials Wednesday reminded Los Angeles drivers that relaxed parking enforcement measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end Thursday.

The city will resume parking enforcement and impounds when applicable for street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registration.

Los Angeles will also resume enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits. The City Council in September suspended imposing new citations on late penalties until Oct. 22.

The city will not impound vehicles when someone is living in them, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will report to the City Council within the next month or two with a plan for the next steps of parking enforcement.

Additionally, LADOT stated it will delay the booting and impounding of "scofflaw vehicles'' until Jan. 1.

People can report abandoned vehicles in their neighborhoods by calling 1-800-222-6336.

Mayor Eric Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement across Los Angeles in August to make it easier for Angelenos to stay home without being concerned about getting a ticket.

For people who cannot pay their outstanding tickets or need help paying them, LADOT has compiled a list of programs to assist people.

Information on the programs and the resumed parking restrictions can be found here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

