Gardena

Man fatally stabbed inside mobile home park in Gardena

A suspected neighbor was arrested.

By Missael Soto and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 64-year-old Gardena man was stabbed to death today in a mobile home park and his 23-year-old neighbor was arrested, authorities said.

The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the Travelers Mobile Home park at 13801 S. Vermont Ave., according to a statement by the Gardena Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced Juan Garcia dead at the scene, police said.

"To my sister and I, he was like a second father. He was always there for us," said Martha Garcia, niece of Juan Garcia.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators arrested Garcia's neighbor, Darren Aragon, on suspicion of murder and he was booked at the Gardena Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Gardena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us