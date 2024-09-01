Man fatally stabbed inside mobile home park in Gardena

A 64-year-old Gardena man was stabbed to death today in a mobile home park and his 23-year-old neighbor was arrested, authorities said.

The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the Travelers Mobile Home park at 13801 S. Vermont Ave., according to a statement by the Gardena Police Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced Juan Garcia dead at the scene, police said.

"To my sister and I, he was like a second father. He was always there for us," said Martha Garcia, niece of Juan Garcia.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators arrested Garcia's neighbor, Darren Aragon, on suspicion of murder and he was booked at the Gardena Police Department.