Man found dead in Torrance residence

By Elizabeth Chavolla

An 80-year-old man was found dead inside his Torrance residence Friday morning, according to the Los County Sheriff’s Department.

LASD said the victim’s grandson is a person of interest and has been detained.

The body was found at 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 227th Street

The cause of the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

