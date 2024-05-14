Man stabbed on Metro bus in Encino

A man was stabbed inside of a Metro bus traveling down Ventura Boulevard in Encino on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported just after 2 p.m. as the bus was near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Balboa Boulevard.

According to police, both the stabbing victim and the suspect were adult males. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the stabbing is not known. Police and Metro Transit Authority are still investigating the incident.

Two unrelated violent attacks were reported inside the Metro transit system on Monday, where victims were also stabbed. One on board a Metro bus in Glendale and another inside an elevator in at a Metro Green Line station in South Los Angeles.

Prompted by ongoing concerns for riders and bus operators on Metro, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion seeking to bolster safety measures on the transit system.

The council members voted 10-0 to instruct the Los Angeles Police Department and the Metro officials to report to the Public Safety Committee regarding the current statistics on the agency's trains, buses, platforms and at stations from 2017 to 2024, and include a demographic breakdown of all victims