Fontana

Man wielding jab saw is shot and killed inside of Fontana Home Depot

Police were responding to a distress call of a man jumping in and out of traffic.

By Missael Soto and Annette Arreola

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed inside a Home Depot in Fontana after arming himself with a saw, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a distress call near Sierra and Jurupa Avenues about a man exhibiting erratic behavior and endangering himself by running in and out of traffic.

When police arrived, the man entered the home improvement store at Santa Ana Avenue and picked up a carbon steel jab saw. Jab saws have wide teeth and are often used to cut through drywall.

Officers fired several shots after issuing multiple verbal commands and attempting to tase the man, according to police.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witness Luis Cervantes said he was inside the store when officers shot and killed the individual.

“I didn’t know if he was stealing or not," Cervantes explained. "Let’s say he was stealing. He didn’t deserve to die that way."

The witness said he is upset with the way officers handled the situation and believes they acted too quickly.

Local

Police 16 hours ago

Police shoot man inside Fontana Home Depot

Spring Training Feb 26

Photos: LA Dodgers face off neighboring rivals LA Angels in spring training

“They should have pointed the gun to the legs. I mean they already tased him once," said Cervantes. “Both of the officers -- they went in. They killed this guy. He didn’t deserve it.”

Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey said the individual armed with the carbon steel jab saw "posed a threat to both law enforcement officers and civilians present at the scene."

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is handling the lethal force investigation as Fontana Police conducts an internal review of the incident.

This article tagged under:

Fontana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us