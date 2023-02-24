Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona to Feature Barbie Beach House, Hot Wheels Roller Coasters and More

What to Know Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open in 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

The park will feature rides and attractions from Mattel's most notable franchises.

The theme park will be part of VAI Resort, which claims to be the largest resort in Arizona.

If your childhood was filled with memories of playing with iconic Mattel toys like Barbies or Hot Wheels, then this new amusement park under development in Glendale, Arizona might be worth a visit.

The first ever Mattel brand park titled, “Mattel Adventure Park,” is scheduled to open next year. The theme park will be part of VAI Resort, which claims to be the largest resort in Arizona.

Mattel Adventure Park is set to feature numerous attractions and experiences such as The Barbie Beach House, where visitors can have a “signature pink beverage on the third-story rooftop,” according to the amusement park’s website.

Some of the other attractions include two Hot Wheels roller coasters and a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park featuring the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric passenger train and more.

A rendering of Mattel Adventure Park, under development in Glendale, Arizona.

“At Mattel, we are home to some of the most iconic, multi-generational franchises in the world,” said Senior Director of Global Location-Based Entertainment for Mattel Julie Freeman. “We will be offering new and immersive ways for families to experience classic brands like Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, and more.”

Mattel Adventure Park will also feature an immersive nine-hole mini golf experience, with some famous Mattel board games such as Pictionary and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots on the course.

The park will also feature Master of the Universe’s iconic Castle Grayskull, which will be house a state-of-the-art laser tag arena where fans “have the power” to fight for Eternia.

The theme park's website features a "Construction Cam" where fans can keep an eye on the construction process.

Mattel Adventure Park was expected to open in 2023 but after some delays, it is now slated to open in 2024.