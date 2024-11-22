snowboarding

Mountain High Resort reopens for its 100th anniversary season

After facing fierce fires this summer, the Mountain High slopes are officially ready for ski-goers. 

By Sahana Patel

Mountain High Resorts

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood is welcoming back snow riders for its 100th anniversary.

The slopes are set to open on Friday morning for exclusive pass holders. The first 100 guests will score a free 686 beanie. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The park will open to the general public beginning Saturday, Nov. 23. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

On opening day, Mountain High anticipates a fresh coat of five to eight inches of snow to blanket the mountain. Guests should expect top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding, including at least three trails with a 12 to 24-inch base. 

The resort will also host a celebration on Dec. 7 in honor of its 100th anniversary.

The reopening comes after the destructive Bridge Fire that threatened Mountain High in September.

Local

Holidays 21 hours ago

Gift card scams on the rise as the holiday season approaches

Watts Nov 20

New test results show lead is still present in Watts tap water

Through the dedication of the Mountain High team, the efforts of firefighters and support from the community, the resort says it's ready to host its guests for yet another season.

For tickets, visit the Mountain High website. 

This article tagged under:

snowboardingWrightwood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us