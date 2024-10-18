LA County

Multiple farmers markets in LA County in danger of closing due to lack of funds

“Food for Access LA” is seeking private funding sources to save their nonprofit farmers markets.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

Eight farmers markets across Los Angeles County could be shutting down and are now counting on private donors to help them stay afloat.

The markets’ business model relied heavily on government grants, including roll-outs from the pandemic, which have now been used up. 

A non-profit called “Food for Access LA,” which manages the markets said in order to stay open they would need to raise $12,000 a month. 

“Based on the deficits we’re currently operating in, it’s not a very sustainable model for us.” said  Elise Dang, operations manager of Food for Access LA. 

Besides funding, the number of attendees has decreased significantly since last year, Dang said. 

“Food for Access LA” is looking for private funding sources to save their markets, help the underserved communities get access to fresh produce and allow 200 vendors like, Ricky Barriga, to continue their businesses. 

Barriga said the closure could be very bad news for his family.

“With Food Access, we do…one, two, three markets,” Barriga said. “It’s real important for us that this stays open.”

