One of two women who were shot to death at a warehouse party in South Los Angeles over the weekend was identified Monday, and police urged possible witnesses to contact authorities.

The women died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South Hill Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Shaterika Howard, 33, of Los Angeles. The name of the other woman, reportedly in her 20s to 30s, was withheld pending notification of her relatives.

Police said the shooter fired multiple gunshots at the women and fled in an unknown direction.

A motive for the shootings remained unknown.

Investigators said they would review security camera images, and they urged anyone with information on the case to call police at 877-LAPD-247.