Ontario

One Killed in Police Shooting at Mobil Gas Station in Ontario

Ontario police responded to reports of a man demanding customers for money and threatening them with a knife.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. by police officers at a gas station in Ontario, after their attempts to deescalate the man's threats to other customers ended with gunfire.

The Ontario Police Department received reports of the man demanding money from customers and threatening them with a knife at the Mobil gas station, located at the intersection of Ontario Mills Parkway and Milliken Avenue.

When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the armed man, he allegedly lunged at at least one officer with the knife still in hand.

Police then opened fire, shooting the man, who died at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No age, description or identity was shared for the man who was shot.

It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons, but it is confirmed that no customers or officers were injured.

Investigators do not have reason to believe this incident was related to this week's string of 7-Eleven shootings and robberies -- which affected at least one Ontario location -- at this time.

This article tagged under:

OntarioPolice shootingOfficer Involved Shootinggas station
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us