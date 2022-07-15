One Killed in Police Shooting at Mobil Gas Station in Ontario

A man was killed Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. by police officers at a gas station in Ontario, after their attempts to deescalate the man's threats to other customers ended with gunfire.

The Ontario Police Department received reports of the man demanding money from customers and threatening them with a knife at the Mobil gas station, located at the intersection of Ontario Mills Parkway and Milliken Avenue.

When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the armed man, he allegedly lunged at at least one officer with the knife still in hand.

Police then opened fire, shooting the man, who died at the scene.

No age, description or identity was shared for the man who was shot.

It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons, but it is confirmed that no customers or officers were injured.

Investigators do not have reason to believe this incident was related to this week's string of 7-Eleven shootings and robberies -- which affected at least one Ontario location -- at this time.