One Person Killed During Crash Involving Motorcycle in Duarte

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Duarte.

A person was killed on Saturday in a collision involving a motorcycle in Duarte.  

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway at Buena Vista Street at 1:53 a.m., where they found the victim, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks told City News Service.  

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

It was not immediately known if the motorcyclist was the victim.

Circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.  

The westbound freeway was closed while the CHP investigated the crash, but all lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

