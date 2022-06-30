monkeypox

Orange County Confirms First Presumptive Monkeypox Case

The agency also said it was awaiting confirmation from the CDC regarding the case.

By Heather Navarro

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The OC Health Care Agency confirmed its first presumptive monkeypox case in Orange County Thursday.

The person who was infected was in isolation and the agency was contacting anyone in contact with the person so they could receive a "post exposure prophylaxis vaccination."

The agency also said it was awaiting confirmation from the CDC regarding the case.

No further details about the infected person were shared.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To prevent the spread, the agency recommends anyone with a rash or lesions to:

  • Visit a medical provider for an evaluation
  • Cover the area of the rash with clothing
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others
  • Isolate in a separate room or area from family members and pets

"It is also important to remember that monkeypox can spread through sexual networks, and until we learn more, the HCA urges you to be vigilant," the agency said.

As of June 28, 4,769 cases worldwide, with 306 cases from 28 U.S. states.

monkeypox Jun 23

Riverside County Identifies First Probable Case of Monkeypox

monkeypox Jun 23

WHO Considers Declaring Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

Health officials said the infection spreads through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items such as bedding or clothing that were contaminated with fluids. It can also be transmitted through saliva and sexual contact.

Most people who develop monkeypox have only mild illness that goes away within two to four weeks without treatment.

monkeypox Jun 23

US Boosts Monkeypox Testing, 142 Cases Confirmed

monkeypox Jun 15

CDC Issues New Guidance on Monkeypox Symptoms as US Cases Balloon

The CDC recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available here.

Wire services contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

monkeypoxLA Countylos angeles countyhealth
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us