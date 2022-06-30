The OC Health Care Agency confirmed its first presumptive monkeypox case in Orange County Thursday.

The person who was infected was in isolation and the agency was contacting anyone in contact with the person so they could receive a "post exposure prophylaxis vaccination."

The agency also said it was awaiting confirmation from the CDC regarding the case.

No further details about the infected person were shared.

To prevent the spread, the agency recommends anyone with a rash or lesions to:

Visit a medical provider for an evaluation

Cover the area of the rash with clothing

Wear a mask

Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others

Isolate in a separate room or area from family members and pets

"It is also important to remember that monkeypox can spread through sexual networks, and until we learn more, the HCA urges you to be vigilant," the agency said.

As of June 28, 4,769 cases worldwide, with 306 cases from 28 U.S. states.

Health officials said the infection spreads through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items such as bedding or clothing that were contaminated with fluids. It can also be transmitted through saliva and sexual contact.

Most people who develop monkeypox have only mild illness that goes away within two to four weeks without treatment.

The CDC recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available here.

Wire services contributed to this report.