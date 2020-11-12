Pacoima

Small Plane Crashes Near Homes in a Pacoima Neighborhood

The plane crashed and burned near Whiteman Airport in the northern San Fernando Valley community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane crashed and burned near a home late Thursday morning in a Pacoima neighborhood.

Details about casualties were not immediately available. 

Video showed smoke billowing from the crash site in front of a house near Pierce Street and Sutter Avenue. At least two cars appeared to be on fire.

Local

race relations 2 hours ago

White Supremacist Tom Metzger Dies at 82 in Hemet

COVID-19 15 hours ago

Employees Return With Trepidation to Call Center Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak

The plane was on approach to the airport when it crashed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No homes appeared to be damaged.

NBC4 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more details.

Whiteman Airport is a general aviation airport in the northern San Fernando Valley. Established in 1946 as a private general aviation airport, it's now owned an operated by Los Angeles County.

This article tagged under:

Pacoima
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us