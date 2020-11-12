Small Plane Crashes Near Homes in a Pacoima Neighborhood

A small plane crashed and burned near a home late Thursday morning in a Pacoima neighborhood.

Details about casualties were not immediately available.

Video showed smoke billowing from the crash site in front of a house near Pierce Street and Sutter Avenue. At least two cars appeared to be on fire.

The plane was on approach to the airport when it crashed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No homes appeared to be damaged.

NBC4 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more details.

Whiteman Airport is a general aviation airport in the northern San Fernando Valley. Established in 1946 as a private general aviation airport, it's now owned an operated by Los Angeles County.