Redondo Beach warns of fake QR code scams on parking meters

The city of Redondo Beach is warning the public about fraudulent QR codes placed on parking meters to scam people.

About 150 parking meters were discovered to have fake QR code stickers along the Esplanade and Riviera Village area. The stickers were strategically placed near legitimate ParkMobile and PayByPhone labels.

When scanning the fake QR code, people were sent to a fraudulent website that asked users to insert payment information like they would with a real QR code.

Authorities inspected all the parking meters in the city and removed any fake codes, according to Redondo PD.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who feels they were defrauded was urged to call police at 310- 379-2477 and file a report. Anyone who received a parking citation after making a payment on the fake QR code, may also call police.