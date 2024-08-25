Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach warns of fake QR code scams on parking meters

The stickers were strategically placed near legitimate ParkMobile and PayByPhone labels.

By Missael Soto

Redondo PD

The city of Redondo Beach is warning the public about fraudulent QR codes placed on parking meters to scam people.

About 150 parking meters were discovered to have fake QR code stickers along the Esplanade and Riviera Village area. The stickers were strategically placed near legitimate ParkMobile and PayByPhone labels.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When scanning the fake QR code, people were sent to a fraudulent website that asked users to insert payment information like they would with a real QR code.

Authorities inspected all the parking meters in the city and removed any fake codes, according to Redondo PD.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who feels they were defrauded was urged to call police at 310- 379-2477 and file a report. Anyone who received a parking citation after making a payment on the fake QR code, may also call police.

This article tagged under:

Redondo Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us