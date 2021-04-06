Monterey Park

Attacker Sought in Shooting That Left Two Dead at Monterey Park Restaurant

No arrests were reported in a shooting at the Music BBQ Bar that investigators said was likely a targeted attack.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Christine Kim

Two people were killed in a shooting Monday night at a restaurant in Monterey Park.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday in the attack in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue, east of Atlantic Boulevard, in the western San Gabriel Valley community. 

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a 911 call of a shooting. The restaurant was open at the time. 

The victims, identified only as a man and woman, were found with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. It was not immediately clear whether they were customers or employees.

Sheriff’s department investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random attack. The victims were likely targeted, authorities said. 

Both victims died at the scene. The ages and names of the victims were not disclosed.

