Driver Got Out of Car Before Leaving Scene of Deadly Sylmar Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Say

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man pushing a shopping cart early Friday in Sylmar, then left the scene after momentarily getting out of the car.

It happened before 1 a.m. on Hubbard Street at Adelphia Avenue about a block away from Foothill Boulevard. The victim was identified as a man in his 40s. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Witness said they saw a woman in her 20s behinds the wheel of a black Honda Civic during the collision, according to police.

“[The driver] did stop then got back in the vehicle and left the scene,” said Lt. Matthew Bielski. “She didn’t identify herself. The important thing is to identify yourself and make sure there’s no injuries to any person. If there is, make sure there’s medical attention given."

Bielski added the driver's vehicle should have substantial damage to the front, right side of the car.

While the street where the deadly collision happened is mostly residential, lined with apartment buildings and houses, neighbors say the area is not new to traffic incidents.

“There’s a lot of traffic that comes through here. A lot of speeding,” KJ Brown, who’s lived in the same area for more than a decade, said. “We’ve had accidents right here where vehicles came here right on the sidewalk. Then we had another vehicle here that burst into flames three weeks ago.”

Another resident echoed the concern for speeding along the street.

“You can hear [cars] a lot throughout the night,” describe, Devin Brown, another resident who said the street gets very dark at night. “I hope [officials] take care of the lighting issues and enforce traffic laws.”

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8000.

