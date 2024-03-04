Team USA Women's Track and Field names LaTanya Sheffield as head coach

LaTanya Sheffield is no stranger to the track.

The head coach of track and field at Cal State Long Beach will add another title to her resume at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the head coach of Team USA Women's Track and Field.

Sheffield is a former Olympian who competed in the 400-meter hurdles at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. She was an assistant coach at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I'm living the dream," said Sheffield. "You want Team USA to do so very well and I've been in their shoes."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Sheffield recalled the pre-race nerves and said she wants to be there for her team by preparing them for their moment so that they can perform at their best when it's race time.

The collegiate head coach has been leading runners at Cal State Long Beach to victory for over 10 years.

"She's definitely very deserving," said Hailey Fune, a hurdler at Cal State Long Beach. "She is the type of coach that makes you believe you can move mountains."

It all culminates in the summer for Sheffield, the head coach shared that Paris 2024 may be her last Olympics as a coach as she wants to watch the LA 2028 Olympics from the stands.

As for expectations at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sheffield knows the pressure the title comes with and is confident Team USA will deliver this summer. "We are looking to dominate, whatever it looks like. Dominate," said Sheffield.