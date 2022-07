Police are looking into the cause of a two-car fiery collision that early Friday in Fuillerton.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway.

One car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fullerton PD is further investigating the cause of the crash and whether DUI may be a factor.