Video released in domestic assault case of former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías

A violent incident from 2023 involving former MLB pitcher Julio Urías has surfaced, revealing troubling behavior that may have ended his baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A 72-second recording by a bystander obtained by the LA Times and California Highway Patrol shows the moments the former MLB pitcher lost his cool.

In the video, Urías is seen charging at two women, one of whom is believed to be his wife. He grabs her and slams her against a fence, while multiple bystanders rush to intervene. Urias also takes a swing at her, cursing in Spanish.

The altercation occurred last September outside BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles after an LAFC game. Following the event, Urías was arrested, and the video aligns with the initial police report from that day.

Urías later pled no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and required to complete a domestic violence counseling program, among other conditions. The Dodgers responded by placing him on administrative leave, and he has not played since, remaining a free agent.

Major League Baseball is currently conducting its own investigation and has not yet commented on the newly released video.

However, the footage has led some fans to conclude that Urías should not be allowed to play professional baseball again.

"He lost his opportunity by putting his hands on a woman. No man should ever put his hands to hit a woman," said Dodgers fan Eddie Garcia.

This marks the second domestic violence incident involving Urias. In 2019, he faced a suspension for reportedly pushing a woman to the ground in a parking lot, though he was not criminally charged in that case.