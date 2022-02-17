A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday for filmmaker and television producer Adam McKay, whose credits include directing such films as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,'' "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby'' and "Step Brothers.''

Comedian Sarah Silverman and actor John C. Reilly were among those joining McKay at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum on Hollywood

Blvd.

The star is the 2,713th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Silverman appeared in "Don't Look Up,'" which McKay directed, co-wrote and was among the producers. The satire received four Oscar nominations last week, including best picture, with McKay and David Sirota receiving a best original screenplay nomination.

Reilly co-starred with Will Ferrell in "Step Brothers'' and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby'' and stars as the late LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss in "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,'' for which McKay was among the executive producers and directors. The 10-episode series will premiere March 6 on HBO.

McKay shared a best adapted screenplay Oscar with Charles Randolph for their script for the 2015 comedy-drama on the 2007 housing market crash, "The Big Short,'' which also brought McKay a best director Oscar nomination.

McKay also received best director and best original screenplay nominations for the 2018 biography of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, "Vice.'' McKay was also among the producers of the best picture nominee.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

McKay is also among the executive producers of the HBO satirical comedy-drama "Succession,'' the 2020 outstanding drama series Emmy winner.

McKay began his career as an improv performer in Chicago. He was hired as a writer for "Saturday Night Live'' in 1995 and became the head writer for the NBC late-night sketch comedy series in 1996, holding the position until 2001.