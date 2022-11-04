Where to Watch ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' in LA Theaters

The 30-year-old singer, actress, producer, host, businesswoman, and more has achieved grand success in a career that started at a young age. Along the way, Selena has been open about her health, mental and emotional challenges that she, like many others, has struggled with at times.

On Nov. 4, her long-awaited documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' was released on Apple TV +.

Selenators who want to experience the documentary from the big screen are now able to. For one week only, Laemmle Theater in Glendale will be showing the film.

Here are the available dates and showtimes.

Friday, November 4

4:30pm 7:30pm 10:10pm

Saturday, November 5

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm 10:10pm

Sunday, November 6

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 7

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm

Tuesday, November 8

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 9

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, November 10

1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm

To buy your tickets ahead of time, visit the official website by clicking on this link.

The film tackles her mental health struggles, as well as some physical and emotional ones. From her lupus, depression, anxiety, and even bipolar disorder, this documentary captures many sensitive topics, which is why it's rated R.

Here's the trailer for those who want to get a better idea of what the film will be like.

The documentary was filmed over the course of six of the most difficult years for Selena, and it is the most raw she has ever been with her fans.

Selena started her career on Barney and Friends at the age of 7 and had a breakout role as Alex in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' on Disney Channel when she was 15. Along with her music career, she is hosting a cooking show on HBO Max titled 'Selena + Chef' and starring with Steve Martin and Martin Short on the hit comedy 'Only Murders in the Building' on Hulu.

She also has her viral-worthy makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

She recently had a conversation with Jill Biden on the importance of mental health and has always been an advocate for it.

She also developed Wondermind, a mental health platform for people who are looking for resources, as well as a community. She's also had the Rare Impact Fund, which has been raising money for mental health services, programs, and foundations.