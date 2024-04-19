Woman who was found dead in trash can in Sunland is identified

A 32-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a trash can in Sunland was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Community Police Station were called at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday to the 8500 block of Wentworth Street, near the Tujunga Wash, after neighbors called to complain about an unsettling smell coming from the trash can, according to Officer Tony Im.

A man who lives on Wentworth Street, William Elliott, moved the trash can Monday night after he found it in his property. He contacted police and city sanitation authorities on Tuesday, saying the contents of the can "smelled bad."

The woman's body was sealed inside a snowboarding bag. She was identified as Heather Haas by the county medical examiner.

"We don't have much information as far as the cause of death yet," LAPD Detective Eduardo Serrano told reporters.

The area was blocked off and traffic was being diverted.

Anyone with information regarding the discovery of the body was urged to call Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374 9550. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.