Veterans

101-Year-Old WWII Veteran From Orange Shares What Keeps Him Feeling Young

Willie Siu celebrated his birthday Tuesday with a happy hour and a live music event.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A World War II veteran in Orange County celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday, just one day after Independence Day.

Willie Siu served across the UK, France, and Germany and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

His family and friends attended the celebration held at Oakmont of Orange Senior Living Community Center.

His party included live music and a visit from Orange Mayor Mark Murphy.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jul 4

Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient to Lie in Honor at US Capitol

fireworks Jul 5

Watch: Fourth of July Fireworks Light Up Los Angeles

Siu shared the secret to what keeps him feeling young.

"It's the people around that you meet that are so nice," he said. "That's why you want to stay alive."

This article tagged under:

VeteransOrange CountyOrange
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us