A World War II veteran in Orange County celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday, just one day after Independence Day.

Willie Siu served across the UK, France, and Germany and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

His family and friends attended the celebration held at Oakmont of Orange Senior Living Community Center.

His party included live music and a visit from Orange Mayor Mark Murphy.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Siu shared the secret to what keeps him feeling young.

"It's the people around that you meet that are so nice," he said. "That's why you want to stay alive."