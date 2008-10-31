B-Ball and Dust Mites: Don't assume every Silver Lake resident…

Don't assume every Silver Lake resident hates that new electronic billboard on Silver Lake Boulevard. Talking to the Los Feliz Ledger, one resident sounds like she's ready to crack open a Budweiser and put out a picnic blanket. “I like it,” said Maria Rodriguez, who has lived for 23 years in the home across the street from the sign. “They should put more interesting topics up there—maybe televise a football game or baseball game. That would be awesome for the neighborhood.” Meanwhile, over on the Westside, City Councilman Jack Weiss is calling for an inspection of those supergraphic ads, stating that the signs may not meet fire safety standards. Dust mite employees, are you working in a giant fireball? [Los Feliz Ledger/Ban Billboard Blight]For more stories from Curbed LA, go to la.curbed.com.