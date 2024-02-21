Photos: 2024 California Senate Debate on NBC4 and Telemundo 52

8 photos
1/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
2/8
Fernando Torres
Credit: Fernando Torres
3/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
4/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
5/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
6/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
7/8
Credit: Fernando Torres
8/8
Credit: Fernando Torres

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Damage at the now-closed historic Wayfarers Chapel
Photos: Damage at the now-closed historic Wayfarers Chapel
See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures
See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures
Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains
Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us