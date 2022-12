Karen Bass was sworn in as LA’s first female mayor in a historical inauguration at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday .

Bass is LA’s 43rd mayor, the first woman and the second Black person to lead the city.

“I will start my first day as mayor at the city’s emergency operations centers where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness,” Bass said during her speech.

She was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.